Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Short Interest Down 11.8% in August

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the July 31st total of 3,073,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.1 days.

Glencore Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Glencore stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.26. 8,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,269. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.63.

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.52%.

About Glencore

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.