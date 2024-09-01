Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.82.
Several research analysts have weighed in on GLBE shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.
Shares of Global-E Online stock opened at $34.42 on Friday. Global-E Online has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $42.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.51 and a beta of 1.10.
Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 20.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global-E Online will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
