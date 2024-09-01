Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.82.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GLBE shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 14,734,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,829 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,776,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,783,000 after acquiring an additional 95,741 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,983,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,953 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,464,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,656,000 after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Global-E Online in the 2nd quarter worth $83,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global-E Online stock opened at $34.42 on Friday. Global-E Online has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $42.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 20.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global-E Online will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

