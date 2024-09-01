Global Opportunities Trust (LON:GOT) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $297.15

Shares of Global Opportunities Trust plc (LON:GOT – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 297.15 ($3.92) and traded as high as GBX 298 ($3.93). Global Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 297 ($3.92), with a volume of 15,319 shares trading hands.
Global Opportunities Trust Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £86.78 million, a P/E ratio of 4,950.00 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 297.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 295.26.
Global Opportunities Trust Company Profile
EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global Opportunities Trust
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for Global Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.