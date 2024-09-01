Global Opportunities Trust (LON:GOT) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $297.15

Shares of Global Opportunities Trust plc (LON:GOT – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 297.15 ($3.92) and traded as high as GBX 298 ($3.93). Global Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 297 ($3.92), with a volume of 15,319 shares trading hands.

Global Opportunities Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £86.78 million, a P/E ratio of 4,950.00 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 297.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 295.26.

Global Opportunities Trust Company Profile

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

