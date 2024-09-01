Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Global Water Resources has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years. Global Water Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 96.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.8%.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Global Water Resources Price Performance

Shares of GWRS opened at $12.69 on Friday. Global Water Resources has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $13.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average is $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $307.35 million, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It serves approximately 82,000 people in approximately 32,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.