Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Sold by WR Wealth Planners LLC

WR Wealth Planners LLC lessened its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 177,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 8,934 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 176,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,989,000 after purchasing an additional 16,575 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 204.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 119,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after buying an additional 80,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 107,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of LIT traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.91. The stock had a trading volume of 215,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,002. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $60.03. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.16.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

