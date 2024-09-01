GMX (GMX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $241.83 Million

GMX (GMX) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 1st. One GMX token can currently be bought for approximately $25.03 or 0.00043184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GMX has a market capitalization of $241.83 million and $6.42 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GMX has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About GMX

GMX launched on September 1st, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 9,660,804 tokens. The official message board for GMX is gmxio.substack.com. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GMX’s official website is gmx.io.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange that enables low swap fees and zero price impact trades. It operates with a multi-asset pool that generates liquidity provider fees from market making, swap fees, and leverage trading. The platform leverages Chainlink Oracles and aggregates prices from leading volume exchanges to support dynamic pricing.While GMX hasn’t provided clear information about its founders, the platform utilizes the GMX token within its ecosystem. The GMX token offers various functionalities, including rewards, staking, vesting, and multiplier points. Users can earn rewards, stake tokens for benefits, convert Escrowed GMX to GMX through vesting, and use Multiplier Points to enhance ETH/AVAX APRs. The token plays a vital role in facilitating activities and providing incentives within the GMX ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GMX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GMX using one of the exchanges listed above.

