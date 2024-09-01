Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Acquired by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF makes up about 0.7% of Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 665.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,377. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.05. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.10.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.