Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants Stock Down 0.3 %
GTIM stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Good Times Restaurants has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $3.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.61. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 1.86.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $37.94 million during the quarter.
About Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
