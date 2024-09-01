Gordon Haskett Downgrades Dollar General (NYSE:DG) to Hold

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Argus cut their price objective on Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Dollar General from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.48.

DG opened at $82.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $82.68 and a 1 year high of $168.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.05. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

