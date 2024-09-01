Gouws Capital LLC Sells 750 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Gouws Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Gouws Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Gouws Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DGRO. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 104.1% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

DGRO traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.14. 686,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,857. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $62.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.78. The stock has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

