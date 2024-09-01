GraniteShares Advisors LLC Acquires 4,871 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth $47,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.02. 2,206,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,459. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $52.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.95 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 52.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.11.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $274,028.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,660,329.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 30,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $1,546,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 208,977 shares in the company, valued at $10,459,298.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $274,028.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares in the company, valued at $7,660,329.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

