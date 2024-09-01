GraniteShares Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,365 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,491,149,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Workday by 17,345.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 930,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,068,000 after purchasing an additional 925,366 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,448,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,988,549,000 after purchasing an additional 437,215 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth $85,994,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in Workday by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,402,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $927,998,000 after buying an additional 301,463 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Workday from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Workday from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Workday from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $17,403,193.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $21,658,209.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total value of $11,922,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 786,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,407,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $17,403,193.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,658,209.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 532,172 shares of company stock worth $118,034,332. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $263.19. 1,707,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,724,915. The company has a market cap of $69.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.42, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.04. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.81 and a 1 year high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

