GraniteShares Advisors LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 121,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,188 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 279.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 334.8% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BSM. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BSM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.92. The stock had a trading volume of 218,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,349. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.60. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $109.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.24 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 37.93% and a net margin of 64.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Stone Minerals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 97.40%.

Insider Transactions at Black Stone Minerals

In related news, SVP Carrie Pearson Clark sold 18,532 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $275,014.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,137.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Carrie Pearson Clark sold 18,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $275,014.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 116,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,137.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director D Mark Dewalch bought 34,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.62 per share, with a total value of $500,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 357,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,219,413.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

