GraniteShares Advisors LLC Has $2.29 Million Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,572 shares during the period. Energy Transfer makes up 0.8% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 5,334,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,912,000 after acquiring an additional 555,445 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.3% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 56,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 145,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 71,386 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 491.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,290,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,297,000 after buying an additional 1,072,144 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 591,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,270,188.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 591,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,270,188.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,667,200 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,872,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,481,058. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.69. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.43%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

