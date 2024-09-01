GraniteShares Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Dynatrace by 3,813.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DT. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at $11,828,382.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at $11,828,382.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,994,907.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,274 shares of company stock worth $3,883,271 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DT traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,799,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,357,373. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.44. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $61.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.35, a PEG ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.