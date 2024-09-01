GraniteShares Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 43.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,683,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,599,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,051,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $47,217,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,843,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,426,000 after buying an additional 206,908 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of ZS stock traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.98. 1,434,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,044. The firm has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of -392.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.96. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.36 and a 1-year high of $259.61.

Insider Activity

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.55 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,689 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.93, for a total transaction of $848,380.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 251,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,497,924.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ZS. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Zscaler from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target (down previously from $290.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on ZS

About Zscaler

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.