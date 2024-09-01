GraniteShares Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,447 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs BDC accounts for approximately 0.7% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. GraniteShares Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSBD. CWM LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 91,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 45,062 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter worth about $1,202,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 24,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. 28.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs BDC stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.13. The stock had a trading volume of 547,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,036. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.08. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.07 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

(Free Report)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.