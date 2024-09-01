Graypoint LLC Buys 174 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN traded up $5.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $306.93. 2,320,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,438,304. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $191.82 and a 52 week high of $345.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $305.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.66.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.00.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other news, Director Karenann K. Terrell bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $298.97 per share, with a total value of $149,485.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,485. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Eaton news, Director Karenann K. Terrell purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $298.97 per share, for a total transaction of $149,485.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,485. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

