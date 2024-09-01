Graypoint LLC Buys 566 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 26,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 58,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 42,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 25,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Daiwa America upgraded Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.01. The stock had a trading volume of 37,137,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,838,326. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.99 and a 200 day moving average of $28.01. The company has a market capitalization of $164.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -483.42, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $36.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

