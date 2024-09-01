Graypoint LLC Increases Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Graypoint LLC boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,779 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Express by 62.5% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.70.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $1.19 on Friday, reaching $258.65. 3,442,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,624,836. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $261.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.75.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

