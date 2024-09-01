Graypoint LLC Increases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 93.2% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.64. 10,806,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,422,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $67.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.53 and a 200-day moving average of $61.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.06.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

