Graypoint LLC Raises Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in Lam Research by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 777,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,159,000 after acquiring an additional 14,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 258,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $1,025.00 to $990.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lam Research from $865.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,006.10.

Lam Research Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $23.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $821.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,242,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,303. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $574.42 and a twelve month high of $1,130.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $929.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $943.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $107.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Lam Research’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 35.2 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.42%.

Lam Research announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 21st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total transaction of $10,329,263.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,639 shares in the company, valued at $90,596,739.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.99, for a total transaction of $1,712,323.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,535,456.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total value of $10,329,263.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,596,739.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,326 shares of company stock valued at $17,383,715 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

