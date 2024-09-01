Graypoint LLC Sells 1,272 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Graypoint LLC decreased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 268.8% during the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $487.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $464.33.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $6.47 on Friday, reaching $449.44. 463,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,140. The company has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $306.63 and a one year high of $450.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $427.33 and a 200 day moving average of $424.38.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.15%.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.