Graypoint LLC Trims Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Graypoint LLC cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $2,686,139,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 67.2% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,560,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,385 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 125.2% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,631 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,954,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,065 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in PepsiCo by 429.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,454,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,922 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,677,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,770,495. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $183.41. The stock has a market cap of $237.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.66%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.53.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

