Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC) is Fielder Capital Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Fielder Capital Group LLC cut its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the quarter. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust makes up 2.6% of Fielder Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $6,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GBTC. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $597,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $522,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $602,000. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of GBTC traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,175,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,719,033. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.67. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $65.61. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

