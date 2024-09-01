Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PAC stock opened at $177.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.21 and a 200-day moving average of $164.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1-year low of $107.25 and a 1-year high of $197.31.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.01 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $421.54 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 47.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $3.8657 per share. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 481,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,526,000 after purchasing an additional 281,966 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 67.9% in the first quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 162,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,505,000 after acquiring an additional 65,681 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 138,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 3.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the second quarter worth approximately $13,976,000. Institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.