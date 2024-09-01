GUD Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GUDHF) Short Interest Update

GUD Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GUDHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 555,500 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the July 31st total of 431,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of GUDHF remained flat at C$5.88 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 400. GUD has a fifty-two week low of C$4.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.98.

GUD Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, distributes, and sells automotive products in Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, South Korea, France, and the United States. It operates through Automotive, Auto Pacific Group (APG), and Davey segments. The Automotive segment offers automotive and heavy-duty filters for cars, trucks, and agricultural and mining equipment; automotive electrical and lighting products; and fuel pumps and associated products and accessories for the automotive after-market.

