GUD Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GUDHF) Short Interest Update

GUD Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GUDHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 555,500 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the July 31st total of 431,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
GUD Price Performance
Shares of GUDHF remained flat at C$5.88 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 400. GUD has a fifty-two week low of C$4.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.98.
GUD Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GUD
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/26 – 8/30
Receive News & Ratings for GUD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GUD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.