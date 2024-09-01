H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

H.B. Fuller Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of FUL opened at $85.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $64.64 and a 1 year high of $87.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $917.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at H.B. Fuller

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Heather Campe sold 23,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total transaction of $1,958,711.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,873.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter worth about $738,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter worth approximately $773,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in H.B. Fuller by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

Featured Stories

