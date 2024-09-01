HaloSource (LON:HAL) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.95

Shares of HaloSource Co. (LON:HAL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.95 ($0.01). HaloSource shares last traded at GBX 0.95 ($0.01), with a volume of 20,000 shares traded.
HaloSource Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.95.
About HaloSource
HaloSource, Inc, a clean water technology company, develops and manufactures products for drinking water treatment solutions worldwide. It operates through Drinking Water segment. The company's technologies are based on proprietary polymer chemistries that can be applied to commonplace synthetic starting materials in a range of applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than HaloSource
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
Receive News & Ratings for HaloSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HaloSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.