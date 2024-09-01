Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Receives $5.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.80.

Several research firms have issued reports on HBI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -105.83 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.21. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $6.77.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $995.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanesbrands

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 220.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hanesbrands

(Get Free Report

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

