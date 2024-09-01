Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.46

Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.46 and traded as high as $19.84. Hanmi Financial shares last traded at $19.81, with a volume of 110,420 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HAFC shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Hanmi Financial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Hanmi Financial from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Hanmi Financial Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.47. The stock has a market cap of $599.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $106.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.07 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanmi Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanmi Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 177,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 9,378 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,937,000 after purchasing an additional 261,545 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

