HC Wainwright Raises Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Price Target to $1.90

Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by HC Wainwright from $1.80 to $1.90 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fury Gold Mines Stock Performance

FURY stock opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.05. Fury Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.59.

Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fury Gold Mines will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fury Gold Mines stock. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines Limited ( NYSEAMERICAN:FURY Free Report ) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,991,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,015 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.05% of Fury Gold Mines worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 12.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration in Canada. Its principal projects include 100% owned Eau Claire property covering an area of approximately 24,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee/James Bay Region of Quebec; ans Committee Bay gold project with approximately 250,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

