HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.50 price target on the stock.

NioCorp Developments Price Performance

NB opened at $1.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $68.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of -0.36. NioCorp Developments has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $5.20.

Institutional Trading of NioCorp Developments

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of NioCorp Developments in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in NioCorp Developments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in NioCorp Developments by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 14,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NioCorp Developments by 529.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 734,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 617,664 shares during the period. 4.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NioCorp Developments Company Profile

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

Featured Stories

