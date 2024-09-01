HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $73.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LEGN. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.78.

Legend Biotech Stock Performance

LEGN opened at $57.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of -44.27 and a beta of 0.11. Legend Biotech has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $72.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.49. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 135.92% and a negative return on equity of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $186.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 154.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Legend Biotech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEGN. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Legend Biotech by 10,075.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 50.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

