HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Holdings Lifted by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,853,128 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,420 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of HDFC Bank worth $119,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

HDB stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $61.11. 2,481,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,143,015. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $52.16 and a 1-year high of $67.44. The stock has a market cap of $154.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.20 and a 200-day moving average of $58.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $14.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. On average, analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

