Hixon Zuercher LLC Acquires 8,627 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,376 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 8,627 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 2.3% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 45,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 13,372 shares during the last quarter. Summa Corp. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $2,781,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,246,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $94.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $107.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.06 and its 200 day moving average is $83.98.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $865,514. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Baird R W raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.21.

View Our Latest Report on SBUX

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.