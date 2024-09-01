Hixon Zuercher LLC Boosts Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises 1.6% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,729,000. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 38.1% in the second quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 10,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.2% during the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $5,829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $224.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.82. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $236.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $104.65 billion, a PE ratio of 50.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $246.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Tower

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $508,020.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,424,177.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $508,020.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,424,177.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 10,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $2,333,866.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,070,789.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,227 shares of company stock valued at $8,497,458 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.