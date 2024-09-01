Hixon Zuercher LLC Has $1.37 Million Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CDW opened at $225.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $185.04 and a 52 week high of $263.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.76 and a 200-day moving average of $232.59.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 62.22% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $216.15 per share, with a total value of $259,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at $22,090,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CDW news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $4,433,176.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,812.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $216.15 per share, with a total value of $259,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,090,530. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CDW

CDW Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.