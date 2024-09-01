Hixon Zuercher LLC Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APD. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.40.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD opened at $278.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.21. The stock has a market cap of $61.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.