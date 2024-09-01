Hixon Zuercher LLC Reduces Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hixon Zuercher LLC cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises 3.3% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $356.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $338.84 and a 200-day moving average of $342.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.76 and a 12 month high of $382.01.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

Caterpillar declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CAT. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total value of $1,018,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,825.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,480,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total transaction of $1,018,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,825.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

