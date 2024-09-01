Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.64) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 260 ($3.43) to GBX 250 ($3.30) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.90) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hochschild Mining presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 180 ($2.37).

Hochschild Mining Stock Performance

About Hochschild Mining

LON HOC opened at GBX 171.80 ($2.27) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 179.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 154.75. Hochschild Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 75 ($0.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 195 ($2.57). The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11. The company has a market cap of £883.84 million, a P/E ratio of 3,436.00, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.07.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver deposits in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Canada, Brazil, and Chile. The company's flagship asset include the Inmaculada gold and silver underground mine located in the Ayacucho Department, southern Peru.

