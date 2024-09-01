Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Purchased by Triodos Investment Management BV

Triodos Investment Management BV increased its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,529,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,297,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $490,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,016 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth $120,827,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Hologic by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,163,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $154,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 207.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 538,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,498,000 after buying an additional 363,796 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

Hologic Stock Up 0.6 %

Hologic stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,206,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,638. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $84.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.37.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $417,575.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,476 shares in the company, valued at $858,927.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $417,575.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,927.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $39,560.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,415.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,973. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.