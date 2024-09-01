holoride Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.87 Million (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 1st. holoride has a market cap of $1.87 million and $24,506.11 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One holoride token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, holoride has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,471.94 or 0.04258027 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00038422 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006855 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00012644 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00009886 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007747 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001990 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,767,620 tokens. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 857,767,620 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00220641 USD and is down -2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $23,988.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

