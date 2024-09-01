HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,300 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the July 31st total of 98,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of HTBI stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.46. The stock had a trading volume of 19,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,895. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12 month low of $19.37 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.82.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $73.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.06 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTBI. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the second quarter worth $201,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the first quarter worth $323,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 9.1% in the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 17,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. 60.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

