Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,840,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,644,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,373 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 184.8% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 838,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,146,000 after buying an additional 544,175 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Honeywell International by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,189,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $668,959,000 after buying an additional 539,644 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $72,580,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,473,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $518,740,000 after acquiring an additional 269,739 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Daiwa America raised Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.2 %

HON traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $207.91. 1,923,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,762,533. The company has a market cap of $135.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.93. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $220.79.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

