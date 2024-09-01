Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,312,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 224,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Daiwa America raised Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $207.91. 1,923,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,762,533. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $220.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.93. The stock has a market cap of $135.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

