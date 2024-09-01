Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 0.9% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,923,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,533. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $220.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.45 and its 200-day moving average is $202.93. The stock has a market cap of $135.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on HON. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HON

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.