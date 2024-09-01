Hudson Canyon Capital Management Buys 1,637 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hudson Canyon Capital Management grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,637 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. Hudson Canyon Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $1,240,652,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $415,167,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Starbucks by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $512,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,282 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $257,721,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 108.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,475,156 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $348,391,000 after buying an additional 2,324,847 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.57. 7,117,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,091,858. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.91. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $107.66. The company has a market cap of $107.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $865,514. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Piper Sandler raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.21.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

