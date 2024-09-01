Hudson Canyon Capital Management Reduces Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Hudson Canyon Capital Management decreased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up 1.4% of Hudson Canyon Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hudson Canyon Capital Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.10. 6,549,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,391,682. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.10. The firm has a market cap of $115.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $557,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 567,057 shares in the company, valued at $35,134,851.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 567,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,134,851.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $612,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at $9,124,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,800 shares of company stock worth $7,145,364 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

