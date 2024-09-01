Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Short Interest Update

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,002,900 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the July 31st total of 1,526,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Hulic Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HULCF remained flat at $9.97 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.66. Hulic has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $9.97.
Hulic Company Profile
