Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Short Interest Update

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,002,900 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the July 31st total of 1,526,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HULCF remained flat at $9.97 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.66. Hulic has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $9.97.

Hulic Company Profile

Hulic Co, Ltd. engages in the holding, leasing, brokerage, and sale of real estate properties in Japan. The company operates through Real Estate Business, Insurance Business, and Hotel/Ryokan Business. Its property portfolio includes office buildings, commercial buildings, residential rental buildings, hotels, bank branch buildings, and senior housing facilities.

